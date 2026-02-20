Synovus Financial Corp Buys 117,159 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 180.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,159 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 172.5% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 105,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 66,705 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 293,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of RDVI opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Cuts Dividend

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.1918 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index. RDVI was launched on Oct 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

