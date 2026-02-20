Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $476.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.96 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 12.51%.

Trend Micro Stock Down 5.8%

TMICY stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.75. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated is a global cybersecurity company that develops software and services to protect data and networks from evolving digital threats. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with additional offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, the company offers solutions designed to safeguard businesses, governments and individual users. Since its founding in 1988, Trend Micro has focused on leveraging advanced threat intelligence and machine learning to deliver proactive security measures.

The company’s product portfolio spans endpoint security, network defense, cloud security and threat intelligence services.

