Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Insider David Berman Sells 5,965 Shares of Stock

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) insider David Berman sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $192,967.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,538.65. This trade represents a 50.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 98,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,385. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -56.45 and a beta of 0.78. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.30.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and institutional ownership point to upside: several brokers maintain positive outlooks (examples cited include UBS and Wells Fargo) and the consensus average price target remains well above the current price (~$60.90 average target reported), while institutional ownership is high (~84.5%), which can support share stability and long-term demand. MarketBeat IMCR Coverage

Strong liquidity on the balance sheet: Immunocore shows very healthy current and quick ratios (~6.00 and ~5.97), which reduces short-term solvency risk but is unlikely to drive near-term share moves by itself. Trading volume today was well below average, which can amplify price moves on news. (No definitive short-interest signal — reported short-interest data appears inconsistent/buggy and should be treated cautiously.) Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: CEO Bahija Jallal sold 11,474 shares at an average of $32.35 (?$371k), reducing her stake by ~48%. Multiple other insiders (including David M. Berman, CAO John Goll and Tina Leger) also sold large portions of their holdings on the same day. Such clustered insider dispositions can be read negatively by the market and put downward pressure on the stock. InsiderTrades: CEO Sells IMCR SEC Form 4 (Berman)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,961,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,517,000 after purchasing an additional 207,320 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,796,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,608,000 after buying an additional 354,973 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immunocore by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,237,000 after acquiring an additional 322,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Immunocore by 334.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,265,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,993,000 after acquiring an additional 974,463 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,098,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,112,000 after acquiring an additional 274,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

IMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Immunocore from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Immunocore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Immunocore plc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own T?cell response to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary ImmTAC (immune mobilising monoclonal T?cell receptors against cancer) platform utilizes engineered, soluble T?cell receptor (TCR) molecules designed to recognise intracellular peptide–HLA complexes. By redirecting and activating T cells against disease?associated targets, Immunocore aims to address malignancies and persistent viral infections with high unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced candidate, tebentafusp, is a bispecific ImmTAC molecule that targets gp100, a melanoma?associated antigen, and has received regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma.

