Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) CFO Benjamin Pham Buys 7,900 Shares of Stock

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Pham bought 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $65,017.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,017. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Pham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Benjamin Pham purchased 6,214 shares of Strive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,084.84.

Strive Price Performance

Strive stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,520. Strive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $268.40. The company has a market cap of $515.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 16.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Strive ( NASDAQ:ASST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASST. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Strive by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 117,249 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Strive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Strive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Strive in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Strive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Strive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $30.00 target price on Strive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Strive Company Profile

Asset Entities, Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

