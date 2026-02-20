Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Chris Rader Purchases 500 Shares

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) Director Chris Rader bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,983. This represents a 2.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HBCP traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.18. 39,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,084. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a market cap of $486.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.73 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HBCP shares. Zacks Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Home Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 106,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company’s core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

