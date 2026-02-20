Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Insider Daljit Singh Aurora Sells 6,165 Shares of Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) insider Daljit Singh Aurora sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $21,947.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,661.20. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Neumora Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,368. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $565.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRA. Siren L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 6,288,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,616,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,445,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 281,926 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 10,128.9% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,278,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,265,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NMRA shares. Mizuho set a $6.00 price objective on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Neumora Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing precision therapies for disorders of the central nervous system. The company applies an integrated approach that combines advanced biological insights, single-cell genomics and machine learning to accelerate the discovery and development of novel treatments for neurological and psychiatric diseases.

Neumora’s product pipeline spans small molecules, biologics and gene-based modalities targeting areas of high unmet need such as neurodegenerative conditions, mood and anxiety disorders, neuropathic pain and movement disorders.

