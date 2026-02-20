HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.
HudBay Minerals Stock Down 3.7%
HBM stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,040,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,480. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. HudBay Minerals has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $28.74.
Institutional Trading of HudBay Minerals
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 126,090 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,990 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,067 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 29.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on HudBay Minerals
HudBay Minerals Company Profile
HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of base and precious metals. Its primary products include copper, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, which are sold to smelters and refiners worldwide. The company’s operations span multiple stages of the mining cycle, from resource definition and feasibility studies to mine construction, extraction and reclamation.
The company traces its roots back to 1927, when it was established as Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co Limited.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HudBay Minerals
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Receive News & Ratings for HudBay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HudBay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.