Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Stock Price Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.3410. Approximately 8,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 393,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Several research firms recently commented on ARDT. Stephens cut their target price on Ardent Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ardent Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ardent Health from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ardent Health from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ardent Health from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ardent Health by 1,684.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 724,841 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 40,318 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardent Health by 574.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 34,276 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 990.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter.

Ardent Health, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARDT, is a healthcare delivery company focused on acquiring, developing and managing acute care hospitals and complementary outpatient facilities across the United States. The company’s integrated platform encompasses both inpatient and outpatient services, designed to provide end-to-end care solutions and address the full continuum of patient needs.

Through its network, Ardent Health operates general hospitals, emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, rehabilitation and post-acute care facilities.

