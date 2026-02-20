Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Still a Buy?

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 15,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 498,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LXU shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 target price (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lsb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Lsb Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lsb Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.28 million, a PE ratio of -1,004.00 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director Barry H. Golsen sold 17,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $178,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristy Carver sold 19,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $195,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 52,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,603.87. The trade was a 27.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 610,823 shares of company stock worth $5,767,726 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lsb Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lsb Industries by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lsb Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lsb Industries by 90.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Lsb Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

