CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.54 and last traded at $102.4850. Approximately 649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.99.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.22.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.07 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 16.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 133.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAN. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners, L.P. (NYSE: UAN) is a publicly traded master limited partnership focused on the production and marketing of nitrogen fertilizer products. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, the partnership owns and operates two nitrogen fertilizer plants in Coffeyville, Kansas, where it manufactures ammonia, granular urea, and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solutions. These products are essential nutrients for a wide range of row and specialty crops, helping growers optimize yield and soil fertility across diverse agricultural applications.

The partnership’s operations center on two integrated facilities connected by pipeline, rail and trucking infrastructure, enabling efficient logistics and year-round production.

