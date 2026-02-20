Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 41,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 45,422 shares.The stock last traded at $23.56 and had previously closed at $24.00.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Inpex to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.
INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.
INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.
