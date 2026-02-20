Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 3,512 shares.The stock last traded at $52.24 and had previously closed at $53.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLMAF shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Halma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Halma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HLMAF

Halma Price Performance

Halma Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

(Get Free Report)

Halma plc is a United Kingdom–based group of specialist technology companies that develop products and services designed to protect and improve lives. The company focuses on safety, health and environmental markets, bringing together a portfolio of engineering-led businesses that design, manufacture and distribute sensing, detection, monitoring and control technologies. Its offering is aimed at reducing risk, improving safety outcomes and supporting regulatory compliance across a range of industrial, commercial and medical settings.

Halma’s subsidiaries supply a broad array of hardware and software solutions, including sensors and detection systems for fire, gas and hazardous conditions, medical devices and diagnostics, environmental and water-quality monitoring equipment, and related lifecycle services such as calibration, maintenance and technical support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.