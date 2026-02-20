Pentair (NYSE:PNR) & ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) Head-To-Head Review

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) and ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Pentair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of ARQ shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Pentair shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of ARQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Pentair alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pentair and ARQ”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pentair $4.18 billion 3.93 $653.80 million $3.96 25.35 ARQ $108.96 million 1.36 -$5.11 million ($0.10) -34.77

Pentair has higher revenue and earnings than ARQ. ARQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pentair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pentair has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARQ has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pentair and ARQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pentair 3 3 10 0 2.44 ARQ 1 1 2 1 2.60

Pentair presently has a consensus price target of $114.47, indicating a potential upside of 14.01%. ARQ has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 151.65%. Given ARQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARQ is more favorable than Pentair.

Profitability

This table compares Pentair and ARQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pentair 15.66% 21.79% 12.14% ARQ -3.33% -1.11% -0.86%

Summary

Pentair beats ARQ on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets. The Water Solutions segment provides commercial and residential water treatment products and systems, including pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, commercial ice machines, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use water treatment systems, as well as installation and preventative services for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations. The Pool segment provides residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories comprising pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for applications in residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service, and construction and aquaculture solutions. Pentair plc was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About ARQ

(Get Free Report)

Arq, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager. The Advanced Purification Technologies segment refers to the sale of Activated Carbon Injection and Dry Sorbent Injection equipment systems, chemical sales, consulting services, and other sales related to the reduction of emissions in the coal-fired electric generation process and the electric utility industry. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.