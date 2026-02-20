Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John F. Killian sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total transaction of $220,521.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,864.29. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,636,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,572,000 after acquiring an additional 461,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,905,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,473,608,000 after purchasing an additional 854,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,796,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,204,000 after purchasing an additional 566,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,165,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,367,000 after buying an additional 205,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,200,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,549,000 after buying an additional 514,178 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Consolidated Edison News

Here are the key news stories impacting Consolidated Edison this week:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $114.35 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $94.96 and a 12-month high of $115.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.06%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.