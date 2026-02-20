Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.3% of Syon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $330.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 54.62%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $458.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.13.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.02, for a total transaction of $42,382,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,189,900.76. The trade was a 17.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

