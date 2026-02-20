Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) and Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Bridgestone”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercedes-Benz Group $149.55 billion 0.44 $5.82 billion C$2.88 5.96 Bridgestone $29.63 billion 1.07 $1.88 billion $0.68 17.43

Analyst Recommendations

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgestone. Mercedes-Benz Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgestone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mercedes-Benz Group and Bridgestone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercedes-Benz Group 0 2 0 3 3.20 Bridgestone 0 1 0 2 3.33

Risk and Volatility

Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgestone has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mercedes-Benz Group pays an annual dividend of C$0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Bridgestone pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Mercedes-Benz Group pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bridgestone pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercedes-Benz Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and Bridgestone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercedes-Benz Group 3.87% 5.54% 2.00% Bridgestone N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Bridgestone on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products. It also provides chemical products, such as belts, hoses, rubber crawlers/MT pads, resin piping systems, seismic isolation rubbers, bridge rubber bearings, and block type rubber covered chain type bridge fall prevention devices. In addition, the company offers golf balls, golf clubs, and other sporting goods; bicycles, bicycle-related goods, and others; and finance and other services. It has operations in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, China, Asia, Oceania, Oceania, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

