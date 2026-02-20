McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,365,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $2,165,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,375,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,354,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,737,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,087,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,389,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,886,000 after buying an additional 277,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $335,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,775.64. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $3,371,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,639,161.66. This trade represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,300. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE MKC opened at $68.71 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.62 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 11.54%.McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

Get Our Latest Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private?label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.