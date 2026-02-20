World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.200-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of World Kinect from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NYSE:WKC traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $25.13. 293,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,245. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.56. World Kinect has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. World Kinect’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that World Kinect will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.34%.

Positive Sentiment: Management emphasized strategic acquisitions and ongoing business repositioning on the earnings call, which management says should support mid?term growth and margins. Yahoo Finance — Earnings Highlights

Management emphasized strategic acquisitions and ongoing business repositioning on the earnings call, which management says should support mid?term growth and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and Q&A are available for deeper read — useful for gauging management tone on cost actions, integration of acquisitions and forward guidance. Seeking Alpha — Call Transcript

Full earnings call transcript and Q&A are available for deeper read — useful for gauging management tone on cost actions, integration of acquisitions and forward guidance. Negative Sentiment: Q4 adjusted results missed consensus: reported EPS $0.30 vs. ~$0.47 expected and revenue $9.03B vs. ~$9.4–9.5B expected; revenue fell ~7.5% YoY. The top- and bottom-line misses are the primary near-term negative catalyst. Zacks — Earnings & Revenues Lag

Q4 adjusted results missed consensus: reported EPS $0.30 vs. ~$0.47 expected and revenue $9.03B vs. ~$9.4–9.5B expected; revenue fell ~7.5% YoY. The top- and bottom-line misses are the primary near-term negative catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Third?party summaries flag large GAAP operating and net losses, steep declines in operating cash flow and cash balances year?over?year — metrics that pressure valuation and raise funding / execution concerns. Quiver Quantitative — Financial Highlights

Third?party summaries flag large GAAP operating and net losses, steep declines in operating cash flow and cash balances year?over?year — metrics that pressure valuation and raise funding / execution concerns. Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 EPS guidance of $2.20–$2.40 gives a range but sits below some sell?side forecasts (~$2.56 in some models), which may constrain upside and keep analysts cautious. Seattle PI — Q4 Snapshot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in World Kinect by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in World Kinect by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in World Kinect by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in World Kinect by 3.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in World Kinect by 18.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 34,807 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc (NYSE: WKC) is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

