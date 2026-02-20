Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Price Performance
TSLA opened at $411.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.21, a PEG ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $441.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.81. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $498.83.
Insider Activity at Tesla
In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. China Renaissance upped their target price on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tesla from $307.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.
Key Headlines Impacting Tesla
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Viking Global’s Andreas Halvorsen boosted his Tesla stake by ~89,913 shares, signaling confidence from an institutional buyer. Viking Global Boosts Tesla Stake
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla won an FCC waiver to enable wireless charging for its Cybercab and is rolling out more affordable Cybertruck trims and lower Cyberbeast pricing — moves that could support demand for new product lines. FCC Waiver for Cybercab Tesla Cuts Cyberbeast Price (Reuters)
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary frames falling deliveries as a real near-term risk but argues the market may already be pricing a pivot to robotics/autonomy (Optimus, Cybercab), making sales weakness partly irrelevant for longer-term valuation. MarketBeat: Falling Sales—Wrong Story?
- Neutral Sentiment: Barclays reiterated a “Neutral” rating on TSLA, keeping sell?side sentiment mixed and signaling no clear near-term analyst conviction. Barclays Reiterates Neutral
- Negative Sentiment: Prominent critics and analysts voiced concerns: Ross Gerber suggested Tesla should sell its EV business to Rivian and said the TSLA brand has turned “negative,” and some investors warn new Cybertruck trims may not materially lift volumes. These comments amplify sentiment risk and could pressure the multiple. Ross Gerber Says Sell EV Business Gary Black on Cybertruck Demand
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and market headwinds: New York’s governor pulled a proposal to expand robotaxi operations outside NYC, and reports show Tesla losing ground in China to competitors like Xiaomi — both limit near-term autonomy and China growth upside. Robotaxi Expansion Halted Tesla Falters in China
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
