UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE:UNH opened at $286.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.13.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

