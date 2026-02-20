Senestech (NASDAQ:SNES) Major Shareholder Glenbrook Capital Management Buys 40,807 Shares of Stock

Senestech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Glenbrook Capital Management acquired 40,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $93,448.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 659,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,377.93. The trade was a 6.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glenbrook Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 34,613 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $83,071.20.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 10,481 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $24,001.49.

On Friday, February 13th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 15,390 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $29,087.10.

On Thursday, February 12th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 7,956 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $13,684.32.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 8,000 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $13,840.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 2,884 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $5,104.68.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Glenbrook Capital Management purchased 5,685 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $10,346.70.

On Monday, February 2nd, Glenbrook Capital Management acquired 42,739 shares of Senestech stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $84,623.22.

On Friday, January 30th, Glenbrook Capital Management bought 5,399 shares of Senestech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $10,096.13.

Senestech Price Performance

Shares of SNES stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 48,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.75 and a quick ratio of 14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.21. Senestech, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senestech in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Senestech presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senestech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in Senestech by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 210,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 139,281 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Senestech by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 82,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 51,818 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Senestech in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Senestech by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 37,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senestech during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About Senestech

SenesTech, Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) is a biotechnology company specializing in non-lethal pest management solutions. The company’s core focus is the development and commercialization of fertility-based control methods for commensal rodents, providing an alternative to traditional rodenticides. By targeting the reproductive cycle of rats, SenesTech aims to reduce rodent populations over time without the use of toxic chemicals, offering a more sustainable approach for pest management professionals.

The company’s flagship product, ContraPest®, is an EPA-registered liquid bait that disrupts rodent reproduction.

Featured Stories

