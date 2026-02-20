EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 11,340 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $111,925.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,653,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,189,827.86. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,205 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $90,853.35.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,357 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $85,742.82.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,843 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $113,309.35.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,797 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $30,123.69.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,403 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $178,792.70.

On Thursday, January 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,090 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $35,905.80.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,268 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $98,802.60.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,842 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $95,358.72.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,230 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $66,421.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,776 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $82,802.72.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EverCommerce stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. 29,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,928. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,031.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 714,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 547,712 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 83,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 50,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 136.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

