Snap (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Zachary Briers Sells 68,620 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Zachary Briers sold 68,620 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $324,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 2,785,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,175,263.64. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.18. 15,616,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,134,180. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Snap by 92.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 561.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst / commentary: A Seeking Alpha piece highlights accelerating monthly active user (MAU) growth as a potential upside catalyst for Snap, arguing that stronger user engagement could drive ad revenue upside if monetization follows usage gains. Snap: MAU Growth Creates Upside Catalyst

Analyst downgrade / price-target cut: Citi trimmed its price target for SNAP from $10 to $6 and kept a Neutral rating, citing persistent brand-advertising headwinds after Snap’s Q4 report — a sign analysts see limited near-term earnings/advertising recovery. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Several senior Snap executives disclosed open-market sales on Feb 17–19 at roughly $4.70–$4.84: GC Zachary Briers sold 68,620 and 134,705 shares (two filings), CFO Derek Andersen sold 63,041 shares, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 3,175 and 16,499 shares, and insider Ajit Mohan sold 119,339 shares. These trades reduced individual holdings by low single-digit percentages and totalled several hundred thousand dollars each — a near-term negative signal for investor sentiment (filings): Briers filings Mohan filing Andersen filing Morrow filings

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Arete Research set a $7.30 price target on shares of Snap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Roth Mkm set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

About Snap

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

