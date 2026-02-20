Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $455.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut Synopsys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $602.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $547.00.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $443.66. The stock had a trading volume of 143,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,058. Synopsys has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $651.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $474.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.28. The company has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

