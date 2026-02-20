Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a 10.3% increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Texas Roadhouse has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $8.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.67. 1,212,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,491. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.58. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $148.73 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.29). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 7.49%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand?cut steaks, fall?off?the?bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western?themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made?from?scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family?friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high?quality steaks with an approachable, community?oriented atmosphere.

