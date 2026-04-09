PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PVH also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.800-12.100 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PVH from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

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PVH Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.79. 488,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,419. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.52. PVH had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 513.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 70,300.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

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PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH’s core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s and Olga.

PVH’s operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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