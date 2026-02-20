Sprott (TSE:SII) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$193.60 and last traded at C$193.60, with a volume of 6278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$179.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SII shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sprott from C$109.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sprott from C$130.00 to C$176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Sprott from C$132.00 to C$186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$139.00.

Get Sprott alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SII

Sprott Stock Up 6.3%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$154.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$125.45. The firm has a market cap of C$4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.33, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 28.20%.The firm had revenue of C$143.61 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 3.2178828 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.