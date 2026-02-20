Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $7.46. Telix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.8170, with a volume of 117,335 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telix Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals by 117.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

