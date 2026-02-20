Allison Batten Buys 35,000 Shares of Dusk Group (ASX:DSK) Stock

Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK – Get Free Report) insider Allison Batten bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.94 per share, for a total transaction of A$32,970.00.

Dusk Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Dusk Group alerts:

Dusk Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 426.0%. Dusk Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Dusk Group Company Profile

Dusk Group Limited retails scented and unscented candles, home decor, home fragrances, and gift solutions in Australia. The company offers glass jar, pillar, scented, tealight, tapered, and votive candles; candle accessories comprising lighters, candle care, candle holders, and trays; wax melts and wax melt burners; reed, oil, and ultrasonic diffusers; oil and wax burners; diffuser accessories and cleaning kits; incense and incense holders; perfumed reeds; and essential and fragrant oils, diffuser reed refills, room sprays, fragrant pods, and oil storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dusk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dusk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.