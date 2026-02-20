Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VYLD) Insider Robin Leopold Sells 432 Shares of Stock

Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VYLD – Get Free Report) insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,072,520.42. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN Price Performance
VYLD traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $27.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835. Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $29.68.
