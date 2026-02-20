Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. President Capital boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.70. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $289,836.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $679,630.50. This represents a 29.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 6,560 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $577,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,389.26. The trade was a 28.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 32,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,254 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,323,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $266,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 39.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,437,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $258,739,000 after buying an additional 980,966 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,111 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,242 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Akamai reported non-GAAP EPS $1.84 vs. $1.75 consensus and revenue $1.095B vs. ~$1.08B, showing 7% YoY revenue growth and margin improvement. MarketBeat Q4 Summary

Q4 beat — Akamai reported non-GAAP EPS $1.84 vs. $1.75 consensus and revenue $1.095B vs. ~$1.08B, showing 7% YoY revenue growth and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance — Akamai issued Q1 EPS guidance $1.50–$1.67 (vs. $1.49 consensus) and FY26 EPS $6.20–$7.20 (vs. $6.23 consensus); revenue guide of $4.4B–$4.6B tops street estimates. This underpins the near-term outlook. Reuters: Forecast Above Estimates

Raised guidance — Akamai issued Q1 EPS guidance $1.50–$1.67 (vs. $1.49 consensus) and FY26 EPS $6.20–$7.20 (vs. $6.23 consensus); revenue guide of $4.4B–$4.6B tops street estimates. This underpins the near-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/targets — KeyCorp raised its PT to $120 and kept an overweight rating; Susquehanna raised its PT to $120 with a positive rating — both imply ~9.5% upside from the recent quote. These upgrades add buying interest. Benzinga: Analyst Moves

Analyst upgrades/targets — KeyCorp raised its PT to $120 and kept an overweight rating; Susquehanna raised its PT to $120 with a positive rating — both imply ~9.5% upside from the recent quote. These upgrades add buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Cloud momentum — Cloud Infrastructure Services revenue jumped ~45% YoY in Q4 (full-year +36%), and security revenue also grew ~11% YoY, indicating product mix driving higher-growth areas. GlobeNewswire: Q4 & FY Results

Cloud momentum — Cloud Infrastructure Services revenue jumped ~45% YoY in Q4 (full-year +36%), and security revenue also grew ~11% YoY, indicating product mix driving higher-growth areas. Neutral Sentiment: Deeper analysis/transcript available — Full earnings call transcript and analyst write?ups provide detail for models and management commentary. Useful for investors evaluating sustainability of growth. Seeking Alpha: Q4 Transcript

Deeper analysis/transcript available — Full earnings call transcript and analyst write?ups provide detail for models and management commentary. Useful for investors evaluating sustainability of growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst & thematic coverage — Zacks and Investing.com pieces review metrics, estimates and questions about an AI pivot — good context but not new catalysts by themselves. Zacks Analysis

Analyst & thematic coverage — Zacks and Investing.com pieces review metrics, estimates and questions about an AI pivot — good context but not new catalysts by themselves. Negative Sentiment: GAAP profit drop — GAAP net income per diluted share fell materially in Q4 (?36% YoY) and full?year GAAP EPS declined ~6% YoY, highlighting one-time items or non-cash impacts that make non?GAAP beats less straightforward. Investors should monitor margins and GAAP reconciliation details. GlobeNewswire: Q4 & FY Results

GAAP profit drop — GAAP net income per diluted share fell materially in Q4 (?36% YoY) and full?year GAAP EPS declined ~6% YoY, highlighting one-time items or non-cash impacts that make non?GAAP beats less straightforward. Investors should monitor margins and GAAP reconciliation details. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears inconsistent in filings (reported as zero/NaN) and shouldn’t be relied on until corrected; current days-to-cover metrics are meaningless.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

