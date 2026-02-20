Synovus Financial Corp Sells 34,167 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,167 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,332 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total transaction of $465,013.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,685,196.76. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $211,981.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 230,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,057,469.29. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 12,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,974 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $156.82 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.12, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 3.07.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

