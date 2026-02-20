PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Price Down 6.5% Following Weak Earnings

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $66.48 and last traded at $65.3310. Approximately 212,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,217,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.90.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.46). PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 194.11%. The company had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong commercial uptake: management highlighted rapid Sephience (sepiapterin) adoption with Q4 revenue of $92M and 2025 Sephience revenue of $111M, and full?year 2025 product & royalty revenue of $831M (above prior guidance). Read More.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,186,326.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,031.05. This trade represents a 44.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 40,290 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $3,039,074.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 70,373 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,235.39. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,765 shares of company stock worth $21,903,948. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 101.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 96.5% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 868.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.78.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

