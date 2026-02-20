Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Melius Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.17.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,892 shares of company stock valued at $58,476,908. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $203.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.65. The stock has a market cap of $331.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

