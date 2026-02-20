FY2026 EPS Estimates for FirstEnergy Raised by Scotiabank

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report released on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2027 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS.

FE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $51.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

Shares of FE opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 380.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid?Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

