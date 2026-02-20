FY2026 EPS Estimates for FirstEnergy Raised by Scotiabank

FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report released on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2027 earnings at $2.96 EPS.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS.
FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of FE opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 380.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.
FirstEnergy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.
Key Headlines Impacting FirstEnergy
Here are the key news stories impacting FirstEnergy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised FY?2026 and FY?2027 EPS forecasts (FY26 to $2.74, FY27 to $2.96) and bumped its price target to $56 while keeping an Outperform rating — a clear analyst endorsement that supports upside. FirstEnergy price target raised by Scotiabank
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results slightly beat consensus (EPS $0.53 vs $0.52) and revenue topped estimates; company gave FY2026 EPS guidance of $2.62–2.82 — earnings clarity and modest beats are pro-stock catalysts. FirstEnergy Corp. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Summary
- Positive Sentiment: Management’s large grid investment plan ( ~$36B capex cited in coverage) and ongoing reliability projects (new substations) bolster future regulated earnings and rate-case narratives — a structural growth story for utilities investors. Zacks: FirstEnergy Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Local reliability improvements (new Berks County and Berkeley County substations) reduce outage risk and support customer satisfaction/regulatory goodwill. Berks County PR Newswire Berkeley County PR Newswire
- Neutral Sentiment: Extensive earnings-call transcripts and coverage are available for detail on drivers (transcripts/analyst notes summarize margin drivers, weather, and rate-case timing); useful for modeling but largely informational. Seeking Alpha transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/political risk flagged — coverage notes that elevated PJM capacity-auction outcomes could push higher customer bills and threaten timely recovery of grid investments, which would weigh on near?term regulatory outcomes and investor sentiment. TipRanks: Rising political risk from PJM capacity auctions
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid?Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.
FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.
