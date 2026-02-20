Susquehanna Cuts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $5,000.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $6,500.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKNG. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7,746.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $6,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $5,500.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,931.33.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,007.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5,032.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,193.24. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,871.01 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41.

Booking’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, April 6th. The 25-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 18th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 2nd.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $48.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $47.96 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 127.57%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $41.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,149.75, for a total value of $1,875,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 18,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,948,814.25. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,105.36, for a total transaction of $204,214.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,502.40. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,108 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,682. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 4.5% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its position in Booking by 2.5% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

