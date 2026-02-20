Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Takes $983,000 Position in Nektar Therapeutics $NKTR

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd owned about 0.09% of Nektar Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,978,000 after acquiring an additional 219,155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,741.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. William Blair upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $119,795.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 54,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,418.60. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $137,935.89. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,697.18. This represents a 15.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,861 shares of company stock worth $354,730. 5.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NKTR opened at $73.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.34. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $74.89.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body’s immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar’s product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

