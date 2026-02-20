Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Takes $983,000 Position in Nektar Therapeutics $NKTR

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd owned about 0.09% of Nektar Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 948,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,978,000 after acquiring an additional 219,155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,741.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. William Blair upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.
Nektar Therapeutics News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Nektar Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several FY and quarterly EPS forecasts (improving FY2026 and FY2027 loss estimates, and upward tweaks to multiple quarters), signaling modestly better near- to medium-term expectations for NKTR. MarketBeat: NKTR Analyst Note
- Positive Sentiment: Nektar and UCSF are collaborating to test TNFR2 agonism as a potential antibody therapy for multiple sclerosis — a meaningful pipeline expansion into a high?need CNS indication that could improve long?term value if clinical data advance. Nektar Therapeutics and UCSF explore TNFR2 agonism in MS
- Positive Sentiment: A recent Seeking Alpha piece is bullish on Nektar’s unique MOA and strong Alzheimer’s disease maintenance data, labeling the stock a “Strong Buy,” which can attract investor interest and momentum. Nektar Therapeutics: Unique MOA Translates To Stellar AD Maintenance Data, Strong Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: AAII published a comparative piece considering Nektar versus another biotech (Harmony Biosciences), which may bring additional retail/institutional attention but is not new company?specific data. Which Is a Better Investment, Harmony Biosciences or Nektar?
- Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the positive revisions, Zacks slightly lowered some near?term quarter forecasts (notably Q2 2026 and Q2 2027 EPS were nudged down), highlighting ongoing cash?burn and variability in near?term operating results that could pressure short?term expectations. MarketBeat: NKTR Analyst Note
Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $119,795.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 54,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,418.60. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $137,935.89. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,697.18. This represents a 15.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,861 shares of company stock worth $354,730. 5.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NKTR opened at $73.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.34. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $74.89.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body’s immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.
Nektar’s product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nektar Therapeutics
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- My Epstein Story
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.