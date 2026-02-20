2,252 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Bought by Persistent Asset Partners Ltd

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 2,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total value of $695,199.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,704,867.84. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total value of $1,008,778.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,852,324.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 36,578 shares of company stock worth $12,416,105 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $339.37 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.87 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.02. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $479.00 to $376.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $351.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.96.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

