Head-To-Head Contrast: ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Apollo Global Management and ONEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Global Management 0 2 14 2 3.00 ONEX 0 1 2 0 2.67

Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus target price of $164.79, indicating a potential upside of 39.20%. Given Apollo Global Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Apollo Global Management is more favorable than ONEX.

Dividends

Profitability

Apollo Global Management pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ONEX pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apollo Global Management pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ONEX pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Apollo Global Management has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Apollo Global Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Apollo Global Management and ONEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Global Management 10.90% 15.25% 1.26% ONEX 56.15% 5.09% 3.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Apollo Global Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of ONEX shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Apollo Global Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Global Management has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONEX has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Global Management and ONEX”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Global Management $32.05 billion 2.14 $3.49 billion $5.52 21.45 ONEX $649.00 million 8.20 $303.00 million $6.21 12.49

Apollo Global Management has higher revenue and earnings than ONEX. ONEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Global Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apollo Global Management beats ONEX on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Global Management



Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions. For credit strategies, the firm focuses to invest in multi-sector credit, semi-liquid credit, direct lending, first lien, unitranche, whole loans and private credit. The firm provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. It also manages real estate funds and private equity funds for its clients. The firm invests in the fixed income and alternative investment markets across the globe. Its fixed income investments include income-oriented senior loans, bonds, collateralized loan obligations, structured credit, opportunistic credit, non-performing loans, distressed debt, mezzanine debt, and value oriented fixed income securities. The firm seeks to invest in chemicals, commodities, consumer and retail, oil and gas, metals, mining, agriculture, commodities, distribution and transportation, financial and business services, manufacturing and industrial, media distribution, cable, entertainment and leisure, telecom, technology, natural resources, energy, packaging and materials, and satellite and wireless industries. It also focuses on clean energy, sustainable industry, climate solutions, energy transition, industrial decarbonization, sustainable mobility, sustainable resource use, and sustainable real estate. It seeks to invest in companies based in across Africa, Asia, North America with a focus on United States, Western Europe and Europe. It employs a combination of contrarian, value, and distressed strategies to make its investments. The firm seeks to make investments in the range of $75 million and $1500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with Enterprise value between $750 million to $2500 million. The firm conducts in-house research to create its investment portfolio. It seeks to acquire minority and majority positions in its portfolio companies. Apollo Global Management, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in North America, Asia, Africa and Europe.

About ONEX



Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

