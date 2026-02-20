Reviewing Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) & T1 Energy (NYSE:TE)

Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Free Report) and T1 Energy (NYSE:TE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantagewon Oil and T1 Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A T1 Energy $2.94 million 456.52 -$450.15 million ($3.78) -1.67

Profitability

Advantagewon Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than T1 Energy.

This table compares Advantagewon Oil and T1 Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A T1 Energy -133.07% -121.17% -14.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Advantagewon Oil and T1 Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantagewon Oil 0 0 0 0 0.00 T1 Energy 1 1 4 1 2.71

T1 Energy has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.67%. Given T1 Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe T1 Energy is more favorable than Advantagewon Oil.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.3% of T1 Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of T1 Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

T1 Energy beats Advantagewon Oil on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantagewon Oil

Advantagewon Oil Corporation provides energy solutions in Canada. It also offers mobility and EVs related solutions. Advantagewon Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About T1 Energy

T1 Energy Inc. is an energy solutions provider building an integrated supply chain for solar and batteries. T1 Energy Inc. , formerly known as FREYR Battery, is based in NEW YORK.

