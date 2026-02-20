Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.

GH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.59.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GH

Guardant Health Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:GH opened at $106.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 90,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total transaction of $9,402,458.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,047,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,534,386.26. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 80,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $8,288,536.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,283.28. The trade was a 74.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 434,511 shares of company stock valued at $45,580,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Guardant Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Guardant Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and strong top-line growth — Guardant reported revenue of $281.3M (+39% YoY), driven by oncology test volumes, which suggests healthy demand and execution on growth levers. Business Wire Q4 results

Q4 revenue beat and strong top-line growth — Guardant reported revenue of $281.3M (+39% YoY), driven by oncology test volumes, which suggests healthy demand and execution on growth levers. Positive Sentiment: FY-2026 revenue guidance raised to about $1.3B, above the ~$1.2B consensus, giving visible top?line momentum for next year (EPS guidance was not meaningfully updated in the releases). Guidance press release

FY-2026 revenue guidance raised to about $1.3B, above the ~$1.2B consensus, giving visible top?line momentum for next year (EPS guidance was not meaningfully updated in the releases). Neutral Sentiment: Robert W. Baird initiated research coverage on Guardant, which can increase analyst attention and liquidity; the initiation may influence sentiment depending on the published rating and price target. American Banking News

Robert W. Baird initiated research coverage on Guardant, which can increase analyst attention and liquidity; the initiation may influence sentiment depending on the published rating and price target. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript is available for management commentary on growth drivers, margin trajectory, and product cadence — useful for parsing the outlook and execution details behind the guidance. Earnings call transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript is available for management commentary on growth drivers, margin trajectory, and product cadence — useful for parsing the outlook and execution details behind the guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/metrics coverage pieces (Zacks) provide deeper look at which line items out- or underperformed versus Street estimates. Zacks metrics analysis

Analyst/metrics coverage pieces (Zacks) provide deeper look at which line items out- or underperformed versus Street estimates. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations: GAAP loss of $0.50/sh vs. consensus -$0.43, continuing the company’s negative earnings trend and keeping profitability concerns front-and-center for investors. Zacks Q4 loss report

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.