Thomas Havens Sells 12,571 Shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Havens sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.65, for a total transaction of $2,786,362.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,852.10. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryder System Stock Up 2.2%

Ryder System stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.14. 353,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.54 and a fifty-two week high of $230.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.10. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ryder System by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 413,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,138,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.44.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

