Thomas Havens Sells 12,571 Shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2026

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:RGet Free Report) insider Thomas Havens sold 12,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.65, for a total transaction of $2,786,362.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,852.10. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryder System Stock Up 2.2%

Ryder System stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.14. 353,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.54 and a fifty-two week high of $230.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.10. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:RGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ryder System by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 413,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,138,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.44.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ryder System (NYSE:R)

