Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDFGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.83 and last traded at $51.7130, with a volume of 1427138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.41.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

