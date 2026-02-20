WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.38 and last traded at $73.21, with a volume of 14781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.63.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $796.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.55.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOL. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1,274.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 75,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada. The Index consists of 300 largest companies ranked by market capitalization from the WisdomTree DEFA Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.