JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.87 and last traded at $71.8340, with a volume of 2685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.49.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.59.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
