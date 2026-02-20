JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.87 and last traded at $71.8340, with a volume of 2685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.49.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.59.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 179,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 87,123 shares during the period.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

