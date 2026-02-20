Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Director Sells $326,610.00 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Keaney sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $326,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,007.36. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,886. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,734,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,063,000 after purchasing an additional 223,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,653,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,791,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,862,000 after buying an additional 219,076 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Unum Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Unum Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

