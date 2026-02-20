Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,125,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 425% from the previous session’s volume of 976,895 shares.The stock last traded at $37.76 and had previously closed at $37.55.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1841 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF
The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
