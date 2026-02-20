Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,125,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 425% from the previous session’s volume of 976,895 shares.The stock last traded at $37.76 and had previously closed at $37.55.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1841 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,236,000 after acquiring an additional 612,090 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 414,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 245,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 192,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,816 shares in the last quarter.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

