Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $146.46 and last traded at $147.1170. Approximately 25,851,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 21,510,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.97.

Exxon Mobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho set a $140.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $123.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $620.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.77.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,058,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,468,147,000 after buying an additional 1,111,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,345,132,000 after acquiring an additional 342,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,625,063,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,608,488,000 after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

