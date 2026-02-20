Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Trading Up 28.7% – Here’s Why

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 28.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.87 and last traded at C$4.58. 359,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 212,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

Chesapeake Gold Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.81. The firm has a market cap of C$363.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at Chesapeake Gold

In other news, insider Alan Nigel Pangbourne sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$129,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,216,500 shares in the company, valued at C$32,835,075. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 154,300 shares of company stock worth $606,397 in the last ninety days. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of precious metal deposits in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 14 mining concessions covering an area of 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico. Chesapeake Gold Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

