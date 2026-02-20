Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Shares Down 19% Following Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 19% on Friday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Superior Plus traded as low as C$6.27 and last traded at C$6.43. 4,891,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 852,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.94.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPB. Desjardins upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.66.

Superior Plus Stock Down 18.4%

Here are the key news stories impacting Superior Plus this week:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.57 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.42.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of C($3.43) million for the quarter.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Superior is a leader in the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance.

